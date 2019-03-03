Search for missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old enters third day

EMBED <>More Videos

The search for for two young sisters in a heavily wooded area has entered it's third day.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, California (KTRK) -- The search for two young sisters in a heavily wooded area of Humboldt County, California has entered its third day.

According to deputies, 5-year-old Caroline and 8-year-old Leia Carrico went missing from their home on Friday afternoon.

Deputies believe they went out, possibly into a wooded area nearby, after their mother said they could not go outside for a walk.

This is now a multi-agency search including the U.S. Coast Guard canvasing the area day and night with teams using canine units and a Blackhawk helicopter to comb the thick woods near the girls' home.

The sheriff's department says they found granola bar wrappers in the woods.

"We found some clues during the day that made us change our direction. We found granola bar wrappers and were able to confirm with the mom that yes those were granola bars that were bought in the last few days. The wrappers showed what direction they went in," said Mike Fridley of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office also says searchers found some boot marks that match what the girls were wearing. They are asking everyone to stay away from the area fearing contamination of other possible evidence.

They say there is no indication of foul play at this time, but they're not ruling anything out.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiamissing girlmissing childrenus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old killed in hit and run leaving quinceañera
HPD officer struck by possible intoxicated driver
Young teens arrested for armed carjacking in SE Houston
Houston Weather: Fog, falling temps, and scattered rain
Teen hit by truck during alleged convenience store getaway
2 dead after being struck by car in New Orleans, police say
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Show More
Black activist says he took over neo-Nazi group to kill it
Michelle Obama makes 'Becoming' book tour stop in Houston
Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls
Woman in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash
NTSB starts investigation into cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
More TOP STORIES News