HPD Homicide is responding to the 9900 block of Windmill Lakes Blvd, where the body of a deceased female has been discovered. #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 3, 2018

Houston police are looking for a man after the body of a woman was found in a parking lot at a southeast Houston apartment complex.Police say the mother of two was kidnapped this morning by her boyfriend, Aldo Rene Rodriguez, in Pearland and killed.Authorities say the cause of the woman's death appears to be blunt force, however, they are awaiting autopsy results.Police are unsure where she was killed, but her body was found in her boyfriend's car at The Reserve Apartments.Anyone who has seen the suspect is urged to contact police.