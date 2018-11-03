Police search for boyfriend of woman found dead in parking lot of apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for a man after the body of a woman was found in a parking lot at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Police say the mother of two was kidnapped this morning by her boyfriend, Aldo Rene Rodriguez, in Pearland and killed.

Authorities say the cause of the woman's death appears to be blunt force, however, they are awaiting autopsy results.

Police are unsure where she was killed, but her body was found in her boyfriend's car at The Reserve Apartments.

Anyone who has seen the suspect is urged to contact police.
