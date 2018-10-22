Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles

Kierra Coles, 27, who is three-months pregnant, was last seen leaving her apartment Oct. 2 near 81st Street and Vernon Avenue.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Dozens of people took to the streets on Sunday to look for Kierra Coles, a pregnant woman who went missing Oct. 2.

Coles, 27, who is three-months pregnant, was last seen leaving her apartment near 81st Street and Vernon Avenue on Chicago's South Side.
Her disappearance has led to over $28,000 in reward money being offered for information about her whereabouts.

Chicago police said last week that "foul play is suspected."

Coles was described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and one that reads "Lucky Libra" on her back.
Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
