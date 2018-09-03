Seafood scam makes people crabby

An all you can eat seafood festival in Phoenix turned out to be a hoax when people arrived to an empty parking lot.Dozens of people bought tickets online, paying up to $60 for the crab and lobster festival in Phoenix.But when festival goers arrived, they were greeted by an empty parking lot and a sign that someone made telling them the event was a hoax.The company that sold the tickets online did not return phone calls about whether it would issue refunds, and no one seems to know who is behind the hoax.All that has made a lot of ticket buyers really crabby.