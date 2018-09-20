Seabrook mailman fighting back against bites with handy mesh mosquito suit

If rain, sleet or snow can't stop this mailman, mosquitoes won't either!

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --
The fight against the Houston area's rampant mosquito population continues.

New video posted to Facebook shows how one Seabrook mailman is protecting himself from bites.

Postman Charlie is donning a protective suit from head to toe, creating a barrier between him and the little blood suckers as he delivers the mail.

A quick search online shows you can buy one of these nifty suits yourself on Amazon starting at around $24.

