The fight against the Houston area's rampant mosquito population continues.New video posted to Facebook shows how one Seabrook mailman is protecting himself from bites.Postman Charlie is donning a protective suit from head to toe, creating a barrier between him and the little blood suckers as he delivers the mail.A quick search online shows you can buy one of these nifty suits yourself on Amazon starting at around $24.