Seabrook mailman fighting back against bites with handy mesh mosquito suit

If rain, sleet or snow can't stop this mailman, mosquitoes won't either!

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --
The fight against the Houston area's rampant mosquito population continues.

New video posted to Facebook shows how one Seabrook mailman is protecting himself from bites.

Postman Charlie is donning a protective suit from head to toe, creating a barrier between him and the little blood suckers as he delivers the mail.

A quick search online shows you can buy one of these nifty suits yourself on Amazon starting at around $24.

Woman wears 'insect prevention suit' to stop swarm of mosquitoes in Brazoria Co.
Woman wears camouflage bee suit to prevent mosquito bites in Brazoria County

