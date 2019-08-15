Screams erupt as robbers hold up bank at Gallery Furniture

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5468593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said he rushed towards the Woodforest Bank, where screams erupted during the robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tense situation ended in just minutes when three robbery suspects held up the Woodforest Bank inside Gallery Furniture.Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said he was on the phone with Houston police, but they already knew why he was calling."They said, 'We're in pursuit of the suspects and they're on foot, and we're gonna get them in a minute,' and they got 'em," McIngvale said. "Great job to HPD, Art Acevedo, and all the people at HPD did a great job, and we're back to selling furniture."It was just after 5:40 p.m. Wednesday when police said the three suspects held up the bank.Mattress Mack said he heard screams coming from the corner where the bank is located inside his store."I was rushed down there by the time it was all over," he said.The robbery suspects led officers in a brief police chase before crashing their getaway vehicle on North Green River near Sultan Drive.The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but didn't get very far.Mattress Mack said he was just glad no one was hurt."It's tragic that those type of people exist in our society, but they do, and HPD did a great job of apprehending them faster than I could ever imagine."