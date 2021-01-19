There's a new outlet for your frustration that's as easy as picking up your phone.
Just Scream! is a hotline created by elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar.
You can call the number and just scream for as long and as loudly as you want.
There's no one on the other end and numbers aren't saved.
"I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to and screaming seemed to be a good fit!" Gollmar told CNN of his creative project, which he came up with in September 2020 and launched just before Election Day in November.
The calls are recorded and put up on a website, which currently has a backlog of more than 40,000 screams.
"Why should I call you?" the website asks."To scream! You might be unhappy, terrified, frustrated, or elated. All of these are perfectly good reasons to call and record yourself screaming."
Gollmar said he's gotten 70,000 recordings since launching the hotline.
The hotline will stop accepting calls on January 21. The screams will remain on the website.
ALSO READ: Garth Brooks joins list of Inauguration performers
Let it all out by calling the 'Just Scream!' hotline
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News