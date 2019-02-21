SCIENCE

World's 1st privately funded lunar mission launching Thursday

By ILAN BEN ZION
RAMAT GAN, Israel --
A nonprofit Israeli consortium hopes to make history Thursday by launching the first private aircraft to land on the moon.

SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries told a news conference that the landing craft - dubbed "Beresheet," or Genesis - will take off from Florida, propelled by a SpaceX Falcon rocket on its weekslong voyage to the moon.

The launch is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EST Thursday in the United States, early Friday in Israel. It had been originally slated for last December.

The launch will be streamed live on YouTube.

SpaceIL CEO Ido Anteby and Opher Doron, general manager of the IAI's space division, said the spacecraft will slingshot around the Earth at least six times in order to reach the moon and land on its surface on April 11.

If the SpaceIL mission is successful, Israel will become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the Soviet Union, United States and China.

SpaceIL has attempted to drum up public excitement for the lunar mission in Israel in recent months, visiting classrooms around the country and sponsoring television advertisements that put Israel on par with global powers.

The small craft, roughly the size of a washing machine, is equipped with instruments to measure the moon's magnetic field, as well as a copy of the Bible microscopically etched on a small metal disc.

Israel's space program chief Avi Blasberger said he hopes SpaceIL will create a "Beresheet effect" in Israel, akin to the Apollo effect, to promote science among a new generation.

SpaceIL was founded in 2011 and originally competed for Google's Lunar Xprize, which challenged private companies to try to land a robotic spacecraft on the moon. But the $20 million competition was scrapped by the tech giant last year when it became clear none of the five companies would meet a preset deadline.

The SpaceIL project has ballooned in cost over the years to around $100 million, financed largely by South African-Israeli billionaire Morris Kahn and other donors from around the world.

Kahn said he believes that "every Jew, not only every Israeli, will remember where he was when Israel landed on the moon."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencemoonSpaceXspaceu.s. & worldisrael
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on Mars
Report: Meteorite falls in western Cuba
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 16 years later
More Science
Top Stories
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Houston Weather: Clouds and rain return to Houston Thursday
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Man plowed car into family of 8, killing the mother
Police: 4-year-old dies after being impaled by glass
Samsung folding phone is different - but also almost $2,000
Show More
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Video shows man punch own attorney after sentencing
Babysitter of 5 kids hurt in fire left to get cooking ingredients
Abducted 12-year-old girl calls 911 from back of stolen SUV
Reveille IX, first female Mascot Corporal throw first pitch
More News