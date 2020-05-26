Weather could get in the way of Wednesday's historic SpaceX/NASA launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KTRK) -- All systems are go for the SpaceX launch Wednesday, except for one, the weather.
As of Tuesday morning, there is only a 40 percent chance the launch takes place as scheduled, but the weather is improving.
SpaceX, NASA and the astronauts that spent 5 years getting to this launch date are now at the mercy of the weather.
Time lapse video from Tuesday morning shows storms moving in at Cape Canaveral.
The weather has to be good at the launch site, in the upper atmosphere, over the booster recovery site, and at the abort locations in case something goes wrong.
The good news is, it looks like conditions are getting better, but still it is believed as of Wednesday, there will be a 60 percent chance of launching the Demo-2.
NASA says this launch has to happen at 4:33 p.m. EST, If not, the launch will be delayed.
This will be a historic launch with American astronauts in a commercially built American space craft, launching from American soil.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are ready to make history.
"The ultimate goal for us as astronauts and test pilots is just to go up there and prove out the mission and to bring the vehicle home safely," Hurley said.
If the weather gets in the way, NASA and SpaceX will try again on Saturday and Sunday.
