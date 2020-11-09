Watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch live on November 14

SpaceX and NASA's rocket launch will take flight this Saturday. The flight was originally scrubbed in October due to red lacquer dripping into two rocket engines causing them to clog.Because of the engine problem, their mission, called Crew-1, will see a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on an 8.5-hour trip to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled forfrom Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida - if weather permits. This is two weeks later than their original plans. This will be SpaceX's second launch of astronauts for NASA after a successful test launch earlier this year.With all of the challenges of 2020, the astronauts have named their Dragon capsule Resilience. They have been in quarantine for a week or two and taking safety precautions - masks and social distancing - long before that. For NASA, it marks the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations at the International Space Station, with private companies providing the lifts. There will be double the number of astronauts as the test flight earlier this year, and their mission will last a full six months.Sponsored by SAIC. SAIC drives applied science and intersects it with policy and operations expertise to make a difference in national and global security matters. SAIC's engineering and integration, advanced analytics, training, and program management integrate capabilities across disciplines in proven and innovative ways to achieve one common objective: customer mission success.