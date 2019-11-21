accuweather

'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight

Thursday night's meteor shower is not your typical one.

Astronomers say stargazers may see several meteors per minute, according to AccuWeather. You'll have to be quick, though, because the peak of the alpha monocerotids only lasts about an hour. Look for the shooting stars between 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern time.

The last meteor storm from this shower was in 1995, and it produced 400 meteors per hour. If there's no meteor storm, you can expect to see around 10 meteors per hour.

The source of the alpha monocerotids is unknown. They appear to originate from the constellation Monoceros, a unicorn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherweatheru.s. & worldspacemeteor
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
Mercury passing directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
UNSOLVED: Manvel's 'Princess Blue' remains sent back to lab
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
Hwy 288 work to go beyond projected 1000 days of construction
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
Prepare for another temperature drop Friday
Show More
H-E-B helping replenish Houston Food Bank after ammonia leak
Neighbor charged in deadly botched raid on Harding Street
ABC13's Morning News
Watch iconic '13' light up Houston for KTRK's 65th birthday
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
More TOP STORIES News