Science

Today is the last day to apply to be a NASA astronaut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- NASA needs new astronauts, and if you believe you've got the right stuff, you have until midnight Tuesday to apply.

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts.

Requirements to enroll include a U.S. citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.

The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.

Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.

When applications opened four years ago, NASA got over 18,000 applications.

NASA is hoping the new class of astronauts will include sending the first woman and next man to the moon with the Artemis program. They hope sending astronauts to the moon will help prepare for a future Mars mission.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling got a special look into the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, one of the many steps new astronauts will have to complete in training.



New astronauts will either get on board the International Space Station, or potentially ride in the new Orion spacecraft.



You can learn more about the astronaut application process by visiting NASA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonnasaastronautspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Smart Financial Centre becomes site for coronavirus testing
Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store
Rice team develops game-changing device to fight COVID-19
Cool front brings beautiful weather Tuesday and Wednesday
Front line responders' families can get their laundry done free
N.J. National Guard member dies from coronavirus
Show More
Dad in Africa sees family's chalk messages through security cam
Shelter-in-place starts tonight for retirement community
Harris Co. expected to extend stay-home order after Friday
Dolly Parton can help your kids get to sleep in new series
Queen of Tejano: Today marks 25 years since Selena's death
More TOP STORIES News