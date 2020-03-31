Today is the last day to apply to be a NASA astronaut

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts.
Requirements to enroll include a U.S. citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.
The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.
Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.
When applications opened four years ago, NASA got over 18,000 applications.
NASA is hoping the new class of astronauts will include sending the first woman and next man to the moon with the Artemis program. They hope sending astronauts to the moon will help prepare for a future Mars mission.
ABC13's Jeff Ehling got a special look into the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, one of the many steps new astronauts will have to complete in training.
How cool is this? We are in the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory where astronauts Anne McClain and Zena Cardman are training for their mission aboard the ISS #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/9dhXA203gE— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 25, 2020
New astronauts will either get on board the International Space Station, or potentially ride in the new Orion spacecraft.
I got to get inside the Orion capsule! It’s going to be the primary vehicle for human exploration of space and getting to the moon.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/UedvAX01DI— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 25, 2020
You can learn more about the astronaut application process by visiting NASA's website.