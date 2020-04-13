nasa

"Houston, we've had a problem" spoken from space

HOUSTON, Texas -- It was April 13, 1970 that the now famous words were spoken from Apollo 13, "Houston, we've had a problem."

Apollo 13 had just experienced an explosion and astronaut Jim Lovell called mission control in Houston to report the problem.



While Lovell's transmission became part of NASA history, it was command module pilot John "Jack" Swigert who actually called Houston first about the problem. Here's the official NASA transcript on the incident.

James Lovell, Mission Commander
John "Jack" Swigert, Command Module Pilot
Fred Haise, Lunar Module Pilot
Jack Lousma, CAPCOM (Mission Control)
NASA Transcript:

Swigert: "Okay, Houston, we've had a problem here."

Lousma: "This is Houston. Say again please."

Lovell: "Houston, we've had a problem. We've had a main B bus undervolt."

Lousma: "Roger. Main B undervolt."

Haise: "Okay. Right now, Houston, the voltage is--is looking good. And we had a pretty large bang associated with the caution and warning there. And as I recall, main B was the one that had an amp spike on it once before."

Lousma: "Roger, Fred."

The Apollo 13 crew and NASA had to overcome a number of serious obstacles to get back home. First, they had to improvise and construct a carbon dioxide filter. Second, they had to operate and return their spacecraft with very little electrical power. The country was captivated by the plight of the astronauts, and on April 18, the crew safely splashed down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonclear lakeleague cityabc13 tbtnasaremember whenhistoryastronautspacejohnson space center
NASA
'Houston, we've had a problem': Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
Astronauts say they wish they had this restaurant's food in space
Apply to be a NASA astronaut before midnight tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search called off for boater lost at Lake Houston on Easter
49 Harris Co. jail workers and 25 inmates now with COVID-19
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
St. Luke's worker in ICU fighting COVID-19
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Chilly temperatures tonight
88-year-old man uses cherry picker to see wife in nursing home
Show More
At least 3 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Man serves coffee to essential workers from home window
COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say
2 children hit by vehicles in unrelated NE Harris Co. crashes
120 attended in-person Easter service, church said
More TOP STORIES News