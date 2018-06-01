SCIENCE

Stinky corpse blooming at Houston Museum of Natural Science

EMBED </>More Videos

Corpse flower blooms at HMNS (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mandrake, the stinky corpse flower, is now blooming at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

The museum said the plant is now in bloom and smells like "death."

The stinky flower will be on exhibit starting this weekend.

Known as amorphophallus paeoniifolius, the plant is originally found in Southeast Asia and Australia. It is in the Aroid family and is characterized by its inflorescence, consisting of a fleshy spike of small flowers.

While it takes most corpse flowers between seven and 10 years to bloom, once they do, the bloom lasts for just 24 to 36 hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceflower showHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
NASA announces first commercial flight crew
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Richmond to spray for mosquitoes starting tonight
More Science
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News