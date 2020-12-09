SpaceX's Starship test launch from Texas site failed upon return to Earth

Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020

SpaceX gave its Starship spacecraft another go at performing a high-altitude test flight a day after a test was aborted at the last second. Unfortunately, the test ended in a spectacular explosion.The test took place at 4:40 p.m. CT Wednesday at SpaceX's Boca Chica test site in Cameron County, Texas, near the Mexican border.The goal was to shoot Starship to an altitude of eight miles, the highest yet, and then bring it back to a vertical landing. The vehicle burst into flames upon that vertical landing of that unmanned test.Despite the fiery conclusion, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called it an overall success."Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD (Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly), but we got all the data we needed!" Musk tweeted.On Tuesday, an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown.SpaceX already has conducted five Starship test flights, but these earlier, simpler models have gone no higher than 490 feet. The stainless steel version on the launch pad is expected to be the first to feature a nose cone, body flaps and three Raptor engines.SpaceX has taken over Boca Chica in the far southeastern corner of Texas to build and test its Starships. The company intends to use Starships - the upper stage atop Super Heavy boosters - to deliver massive satellites into orbit around Earth, and send people and cargo to the moon and Mars.