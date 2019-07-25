SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A space capsule carrying a 3D printer to make human tissue and about 5,000 pounds of other experiments and supplies is on its way to the International Space Station after a thunderous SpaceX launch.

The private company's Falcon 9 rocket dodged threatening clouds in its Thursday evening lift-off sending a Dragon capsule on its third trip to the orbiting outpost. The ship will dock with the station early Saturday.

Dragon is carrying science experiments, several of which concentrate on cellular science, as well as normal supplies.

Officials at biotech companies nScrypt and Techshot Inc say the mini-refrigerator-sized 3D printer will be controlled by scientists on the ground and print nerve cells, muscle cells and proteins. The experiment uses the near lack of gravity to help the cells hold their shape.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespacexeducationteacherastronautu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX launches mega rocket, lands all 3 boosters
SpaceX Crew Dragon, built to carry humans, launches demo flight
NASA and SpaceX to launch Dragon Capsule on Saturday
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News