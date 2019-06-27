Satellite view of Papua New Guinea volcano erupting

It's an incredible view!The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured the Papua New Guinea volcano erupting on its satellite view on Wednesday.In the satellite photos, you can see the moment the plumes of smoke and ash shoot into the air.According to Papua New Guinea's newspaper, the Post Courier, the eruption forced more than 5,000 people to evacuate.The Smithsonian Institution reports the last time this volcano erupted was in October of last year.