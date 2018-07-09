Richmond to spray for mosquitoes starting tonight

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --The city of Richmond is working to fight the mosquito population boom that typically accompanies wet weather like we've had lately.
City workers will begin spraying at tonight, starting at dusk. They've planned for a second round of spraying on Saturday, July 14.
The spraying will take place within city limits.
Residents are being asked to help with the fight against mosquitoes by checking their property and dumping out any standing water that could provide a breeding ground.