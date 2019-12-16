texas news

Remains of 3 people found during renovations at the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The remains of three people were found at the Alamo amid an archaeological exploration ahead of planned renovations at the site of one of the most famous battles in American history, state officials said.

The remains of an infant, a teenager or young adult, and an adult were found during archaeological exploration in Alamo church's monks burial room and nave, the Texas General Land Office said in a news release Friday.

An on-site tribal monitor was notified and excavation was halted in the area of the discovery, according to the office, which operates the Alamo.

The announcement comes after the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation filed a federal lawsuit in September seeking to halt the $450 million makeover of the sacred shrine that's on track to be completed by 2024. The group wants a say in what happens to unearthed human remains because many of its are descendants of people who lived near the site.

Remains were also found at the site in San Antonio in 1995 and 1989.

During the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, nearly 200 defenders died following a 13-day battle with Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna. The dead included legendary American frontiersmen David Crockett and Jim Bowie. Historians believe most of the bodies of the vanquished were burned.

SEE ALSO:

Alamo plaza renovation plan draws protesters

Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesan antoniohuman remains foundtexas newshistoryalamo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Texas mom and 3-week-old baby missing since Thursday
6 Texas children have died from flu-related causes
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
Woman who lectured at UTSA arrested in fake Adderall drug raid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Heroic dog dies while saving sleeping family from house
Grab a jacket! Cold front brings in rain and cooler temps
Why your ride on Hwy 290 could get smoother starting today
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Report: Facebook tracks in-store purchases, targets users with ads
Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers
Show More
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
Rapper gifts 11-member family dozens of gifts after house fire
Pixar's 'Wind' is metaphor for immigration, Korean family's fear and hope
Strangers replace grandmother's stolen Christmas decor
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
More TOP STORIES News