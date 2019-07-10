htx pearland

'This can be a reality': Pearland ISD robotics club rooting for more women in science

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Government statistics show women make up about half of the country's college-educated workforce, but only 29 percent of the country's jobs in science and engineering.

This fact doesn't sit well with the robotics club at Pearland ISD, and now, they're hoping to make a change.

"When I first came in, I was kind of intimidated," said co-captain Anyssa Castorina. "Then, I was like, 'I don't think I'll ever be allowed to touch the robot.' I was immediately engaged and it kind of inspired me."

They call themselves the Pearland Pearadox.

Forty students from three schools meet at Turner High School to create as one cohesive robotics team.

They've competed at the World Robotics Championships for the past three years in a row.

And now, they're looking for more girls to join.

"I don't think it's a lack of interest that girls have in STEM," said 15-year-old Julia Rieger. "I think there's a lack of encouragement and media and resources geared toward them."

The students have also created a free magazine called 'Girls in STEM' to encourage female students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"We interview females in the field to relate to the girls, and show them that this can be a reality," said Rieger.

According to Pearland High School's website, the team is sponsored by the district and reaches out to other junior schools and robotics teams.

Members also have opportunities to earn internships and scholarships.

"I really enjoy, at the end, bonding with the team as a family, and bonding over the fact that we made this robot together," said captain Lori Vanhoose.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencepearlandrobotshtx pearlandhtxteenagerteenteenagerssciencepearland isdstudentsscienceclubwomen
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX PEARLAND
NFL star Fozzy Whittaker returns home to Pearland to host camp
BEER SCIENCE: NASA worker's Pearland brewery lifts off
Key to treating genetic disorders being unlocked in Pearland
Junior high's knitting club grows from 6 to 90 members in months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News