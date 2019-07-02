Freedom Over Texas to feature 9,000 square feet of space and science exhibits

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5374974" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how you can catch the Orion spacecraft as it's on the move.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They don't call Houston the Space City for nothing!The CITGO Freedom Over Texas celebration is a few days away, and officials are working with NASA to bring an exclusive Space City experience, including a chance for attendees to see a mock-up of the Orion spacecraft.The 20,000 pound mock-up spacecraft will hit the road Tuesday night and head downtown.It will be moved from its base at the Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake to Eleanor Tinsley Park.It's set to be featured in the Space City Experience Exhibit during Freedom Over Texas.This year, the event comes as the nation is marking 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing.To honor the anniversary, Freedom Over Texas will offer visitors the chance to meet real astronauts, take virtual reality tours of the International Space Station, watch demonstrations of NASA robots, and more.But the festivities don't stop there. The city of Houston as well as the Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston are celebrating Space Month throughout the entire month of July. Check out the list of events below:Dine with an Apollo-era flight controller and talk with them about their experiences, memories and learnings.In hands-on workshops, children will have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of what it took to send humans to the moon.Dine during a panel discussion in which children of astronauts and flight controllers share memories of growing up in the Apollo era.Legendary NASA flight director Gene Kranz reflects on his experience at Apollo Mission Control during the Apollo 11 landing.Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the Moon and the first steps on the Moon, including panel presentations with Apollo era flight controllers, festival events, and evening concert.1960s-themed party with buffet dinner, live music and activities, Apollo-era artifacts, and interactive exhibits and activities featuring the present and future of human space exploration.