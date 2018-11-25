SCIENCE

President's administration releases new report warning of climate change dangers

Among the report's predictions and worst-case scenarios are America's GDP dropping by 10 percent by the end of the century with hundreds of billions of dollars lost.

A new report on climate change released by President Donald Trump's administration warns about the rising dangers of climate change.

According to government scientists, "climate-related threats to Americans' physical, social and economic well-being are rising."

The new report, created by 13 federal agencies, asks the president's administration to take urgent action against dire threats and curb climate change.

Recently, when asked if seeing California's devastation changed his opinion on climate change, Trump said no.
