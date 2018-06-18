NASA's Curiosity rover takes 'selfie' during Mars dust storm

We're all seen and probably taken selfies, but one in particular is out of this world.NASA's Curiosity rover took a selfie during a massive dust storm on Mars.NASA shared the photo on Monday - you can't tell if the rover is smiling.Scientists say the storm is one of the most intense ever observed on the Red Planet and covered an area the size of the U.S. and Russia combined.The photo is a composite of the $2.5 billion research vehicle and was created by Sean Doran, who works with NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab.The image is made up of about 100 individual photos.