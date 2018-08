NASA is making an out of this world announcement.They will be revealing which astronauts get to partake in the next generation of space flight.The chosen astronauts will be the first to conduct flight tests and missions on the Boeing Starliner and Space X crew dragon.One of the eligible astronauts is Sugar Land native Loral O'Hara.O'Hara began her mission as an intern at NASA and is now hoping to land this new assignment.