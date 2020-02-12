Science

NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut? Now's your chance, because NASA is hiring!

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2nd to the 31st.

Among the requirements are US citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.

The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.

Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.

NASA currently has 48 astronauts.

A handful of new ones will be hired for the astronaut corps and begin training.

These "Artemis Generation" astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the moon and mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaastronaut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serial rape suspect arrested by violent offenders task force
Trench collapse in Rosenberg causes road closures
Houston to host inaugural XFL title game, source tells ABC13
Baytown police officer seen punching suspect in viral video
Wild hog attacks man and his 2 dogs in Montgomery County
Valentine's Day 2020: Is love in the air for Houston weather?
SPONSORED: These cardiologists are the top in Houston
Show More
Cold front moves through Houston bringing rain in afternoon
Violent criminals skirting GPS monitoring system
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial
Vigil tonight for Sugar Land family after mom, dad and son killed
More TOP STORIES News