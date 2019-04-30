Science

NASA and FEMA practice defending Earth from asteroid strike

What if an asteroid was headed straight for Earth?

The scenario has been played out many times in films such as "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact," but NASA and FEMA want to make sure they're prepared for real.

The agencies will run a drill at the Planetary Defense Conference in Maryland Monday.

During the simulation, scientists have discovered that an asteroid is set to strike in 2027. They'll then have to work through determining what regions are most at risk and how to respond to the threat.

Organizers say the events help disaster management teams develop more effective ways to communicate with each other.

NASA has participated in six similar impact exercises so far.

You can watch the simulation and the conference live on NASA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefemanasaspace
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News