ACCUWEATHER

How to watch the Leonids, a dazzling meteor shower coming this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour raining down in all parts of the sky during the shower's peak, according to AccuWeather. (AccuWeather)

This weekend, head outside and look up to catch a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower.

The Leonids are famous for being some of the most spectacular meteor storms in recorded history. They tend to occur every 33 years, though the last one happened less than 20 years ago in 2001.

In 2018, expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour during the shower's peak on Saturday night, according to AccuWeather. The radiant point is the constellation Leo, but meteors will rain down in all parts of the sky.

Though the moon is in its gibbous phase, it will set after midnight and leave the sky open for a dazzling display of shooting stars.
Related Topics:
sciencespacemeteoraccuweatherweather
ACCUWEATHER
What is a nor'easter?
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Skull spotted in Michael satellite imagery
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More accuweather
SCIENCE
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
NASA's parachute for Mars 2020 mission sets world record
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
New report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
Man finds out his doorstop is meteorite worth $100K
More Science
Top Stories
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
Child drowns after wandering from home near Lake Houston
Doorbell camera captures man taking woman's holiday wreath
Houston Rockets to part ways with Carmelo Anthony
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Alex Bregman keeps promise to pose in fan's senior photos
Fugitive's mugshot racks up over 250K Facebook comments
Want to hunt for ghosts on the Battleship Texas?
Show More
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Parents want more armed officers at Lamar HS after teen killed
Family accuses social media sites of enabling human trafficking
Dog cloned after accidental death
Student hospitalized after fainting on 3-hour school bus ride
More News