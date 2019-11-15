accuweather

How to see the 2019 Leonid meteor shower this weekend

Look to the sky this weekend to catch the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

On the night of Nov. 16-17, as many as 20 meteors per hour will be visible in the night sky, according to AccuWeather. The best time to see the shower is after midnight with the constellation Leo high overhead. The meteors will appear to originate from Leo, although you don't have to look in that direction.

The moon will contest the Leonids, so be sure to keep the moon out of your sight for your best shot at seeing the shower. Find a dark area and lie back to have the entire night sky in your sight. Remember to dress warmly, too!

MORE SPACE NEWS: Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit

EMBED More News Videos

Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury - a tiny black dot - as it passed directly between Earth and the sun on Nov. 11.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
Mercury passing directly between Earth, sun in rare event
Why is Veterans Day on November 11?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delay recommended in Texas execution of man on death row
2 killed after fender bender on South Loop
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Houston is warming up for you this weekend
Major road closures in Rosenberg, Magnolia and Pearland
Show More
3 shopping events you need to know about this weekend
Love Houston history? Step inside this Montrose mansion
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Alex Bregman loses 2nd grandparent within weeks of each other
More TOP STORIES News