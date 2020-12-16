Science

Houston health care workers on getting COVID-19 vaccine, 'it's like Christmas morning'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Methodist was set to get 5,850 doses of its 13,650 total dose allotment on Tuesday. Once the vaccine arrived, the hospital began vaccinating employees.

"You can feel the sense of excitement in the room as these brave men and women, who have been caring for COVID-19 all year long, have been the first at Houston Methodist to receive the vaccine [Tuesday]. It's even been described as today, as Christmas morning," said Dr. Marc Boom, President and CEO of Houston Methodist.

After ten months of battling the virus, Tuesday was a huge relief for frontline workers.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area hospital workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

"It's been a terrible year for all of us, I would say both on the healthcare side and the non-healthcare side. But I think this is really a turning point for us in this pandemic, so I was very much looking forward to it," said Houston Methodist's Dr. Nestor Esnaola.

"It sure feels like we're turning a page on kind of the nightmare that's been going for this entire year," said frontline worker at Houston Methodist, Vishal Thaker.

WATCH: More vaccines are on the way to Houston this week

EMBED More News Videos

In Houston, six hospitals received its COVID-19 vaccine shipments on Tuesday and more are expected to come during the week. ABC13's Marla Carter has details of what will be happening with the vaccine in the coming days.



Memorial Hermann also received thousands of doses of its vaccine Tuesday morning. The Pfizer vaccine must be handled in a specific way due to its super-cold storage requirement. The vaccines that were set to be administered were put to thaw for 30 minutes, the rest go into an ultra-low freezer.

After practicing for this day, things went well.

"We wanted to get it right, you know, there's so much concern that we use every bit of this vaccine, we use it appropriately, that none of it is wasted, that we meet all of the stringent handling requirements. There was some relief that it all went well and obviously we're thrilled that it all went well," said president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Dr. David Callender.

At Memorial Hermann, vaccinations began with an ICU nurse. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, so once the workers got the vaccine, they were given a card too.

SEE ALSO: Meet ICU nurse who was 1st in Houston to get COVID-19 shot

"This particular card, it's from the CDC, everyone will get it after they've gotten their vaccine. It's just a part of their immunization record, it's a handy small card they can take with them if they want to," said Memorial Hermann's Dr. Annamaria Macalus-Davidson.

SEE ALSO: Vaccination cards will be issued to everyone getting COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say



Memorial Hermann expects more vaccines to arrive in the coming days.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonhoustonmethodist hospitaltexas medical centercoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinehospitalsu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Voter fraud crusade lands former HPD captain in handcuffs
Meet ICU nurse who was 1st in Houston to get COVID-19 shot
Armed man shot to death in officer-involved shooting, police say
Influencer death: Where does the investigation stand?
Houston grandma Turns to Ted as parts to fix fridge piles up
Texas school workers should get vaccine priority, unions say
La Marque officer should be fired after killing man, family says
Show More
Houston mom sentenced to 20 years for daughter's death
Texas DMV announces end date for registration requirements
2 men wanted for rap showcase murders now in custody
Sheriff-elect after brothers killed: 'We have more work to do'
When Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episodes will air
More TOP STORIES News