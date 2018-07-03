Birth of a planet captured in 1st-of-its-kind photo

A first-of-its-kind photo showing the birth of a new planet has been released.The newborn planet is taking shape in the Milky Way Galaxy and continues to grow at a fast pace.Researchers suggest that the celestial object is two to three times larger than Jupiter and is hotter than any planet in the solar system.A planet-hunting instrument captured the moment as a bright light was surrounded by gas and dust.The large gas planet has the highest temperature record of any planet in the system, reaching 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit.