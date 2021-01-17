Science

Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.

The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'

It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.

And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.

This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.
