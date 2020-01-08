Science

Wolf moon: 1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse

2020's first full moon will be extra special!

The so-called "wolf moon" will illuminate the sky the night of Jan. 10 and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, according to AccuWeather.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will enter the earth's outer shadow but will miss its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

The wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Every month has special names to describe the full moon. The names originate from Native American folklore, according to AccuWeather, and the most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon." That's because wolves tend to howl more often in the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New details released in brutal sexual assault of 19-year-old
Harding Street home sealed off for grand jury visit
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in SW Houston: HPD
Severe storms possible for Houston late Friday
Elita Loresca brings ABC13+ to Pomona Elementary in Alvin
Couple walking by finds man's body in water at Galveston pier
Show More
Astros could learn punishment soon for sign stealing: Sources
Elderly woman injured during purse robbery: Video
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
Highly gifted Houston students soar in district's WINGS Academy
VIDEO: Texas filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy seen taking his first steps
More TOP STORIES News