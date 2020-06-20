Man charged with aggravated assault in Sugar Land shooting

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot his friend after coming home from a bar Saturday morning.It happened on Schumann Trail in the Orchard Lake Estates subdivision around 1:45 a.m.Neighbors called 911 saying they heard arguing and gunshots and saw a man lying in the street.Police said they believe the men got into an argument after coming home from the bars, but they don't know what the argument was about."He ran inside, told his parents what happened, and came back and waited for us," said an officer.The friend was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he had surgery.He is expected to survive.