Splendora ISD students return to in-person learning on campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students across southeast Texas returned to school Monday, with some physically inside the classrooms.Splendora ISD welcomed children in grades pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and 1st grade back to campus.Parents could continue remote learning at home if they wanted."Kids are happy to be back. Everybody is smiling," said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Burke. "I think everybody is using this word. I'm going to go ahead and use it too. We've really had to learn how to 'pivot.' That's a daily thing. So, with new information coming from the state, new information coming from local health officials, we're just doing our best to keep our parents informed and make sure we're following protocols that we have in place."Dr. Burke said the district worked with the Montgomery County Hospital District to create a safe plan to welcome children back to campus. He said next week they plan to welcome 2nd and 3rd grade students.