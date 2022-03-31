school shooting

SC school shooting: Student shoots peer at Tanglewood Middle School, police say

Police: Student shoots peer at South Carolina middle school

GREENVILLE, South Carolina -- A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at a South Carolina middle school, authorities said.

The shooter, a minor, was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting, Greenville County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement. An initial statement issued by police indicated he was a student at the school.

There are no other suspects, said Flood.

A police officer at the school called in the shooting and requested emergency backup around 12:30 p.m. and more than 100 deputies rushed to the school, Flood said. Further details were not immediately provided.

The condition of the student who was shot is not known, Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller said in a statement.

Students at the school were being taken to nearby Brookwood Church where parents can pick them up, Waller said.

Helicopter footage from WYFF-TV showed dozens of officers walking around outside the school with more than two dozens buses lined up. Some students were slowly boarding the buses.

Deputies said they had no other information to release.
