School employee charged in crash that injured student

The employee, who has not been identified, was driving a red sedan in the 4400 block of Cook Road near the school when they struck the male. Police said the driver over-corrected, drove onto a sidewalk and collided with another car after striking the student.
The driver is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators from Alief ISD were on the scene, along with HPD and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
*CORRECTION: On scene Vehicular Crimes investigators say the injured victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition. This is not a fatality crash. More information will be posted as we receive it. #hounews https://t.co/035UNYr3FS— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 23, 2019
The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Breaking: Hastings HS employee who allegedly hit a student crossing the street is charged with agg assault with a deadly weapon @abc13houston https://t.co/zQgcsoKdFh pic.twitter.com/fWlc34CLcL— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) October 23, 2019
