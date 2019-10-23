School employee charged in crash that injured student

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Hastings High School employee has been charged for their role in a crash that injured a student Wednesday afternoon.

The employee, who has not been identified, was driving a red sedan in the 4400 block of Cook Road near the school when they struck the male. Police said the driver over-corrected, drove onto a sidewalk and collided with another car after striking the student.

The driver is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators from Alief ISD were on the scene, along with HPD and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.



The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in critical condition, according to police.



