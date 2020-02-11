Galena Park ISD employee accused of inappropriately touching student with special needs

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Galena Park ISD employee is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old with special needs.

Sergio Lopez, 68, has been charged with assault, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to court documents, Lopez was seen on video in two separate occasions, touching the teen on the leg and kissing her on her face.

The teen, who has been diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, was seen on the video moving Lopez's hand. Officials say the teen has a very severe speech impediment, which prevents her from communicating.

Galena Park ISD officials released the following statement in regards to the incident:

"I can confirm our Human Resource Services Department, in conjunction with the Transportation Department investigated a former employee, who had been employed by GPISD since February 2016 about allegations involving a student. The investigation commenced as soon as the District learned of a concern on January 13, 2020. The employee has not been employed by the District since January 14, 2020. The District has taken every effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and has reported the incident to the appropriate authorities."
