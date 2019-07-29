School bus driver ordered hit on teen student: police

DURHAM, North Carolina -- Police say they believe a school bus driver may have ordered someone to shoot a 17-year-old high school student.

The story unfolded on May 29 in north Durham. According to a search warrant, the teen had just gotten off the bus when gunfire rang out from some nearby bushes.

Bullets hit the family's home, but the teen was not injured. Investigators said they believe his school bus driver may have coordinated the attack while driving the bus.

Authorities wrote in the search warrant that the bus driver had gotten into a fight with one of the boy's relatives before the shooting.

Police said security video from school bus No. 611 shows the bus driver exchange derogatory words with the teenager before the shooting.

According to investigators, the video also shows the driver texting throughout the bus route and just as the student gets off the bus.

Police said the bus driver never reported the shooting.

Durham Public Schools said the substitute driver was fired the following day for not reporting the incident and for texting and driving.

The driver had been employed with the school district since September.

DPS released this statement:
"Our bus drivers as a group are committed to keeping students safe on the road and at bus stops. We will not accept any conduct by a school bus driver that does not uphold this commitment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinadurham public schoolsschool busgun violenceshootingbus driverstudent safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes kills himself
Toddler dies after being left in hot van outside day care
Only 10 receive help as thousands apply for Harvey aid
Scattered downpours to start off the work week
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Man who survived in wrecked car for 5 days: 'God was there'
Missile launcher found in service member's carry-on: TSA
Show More
Deputy who stars on courtroom TV show hurt in shooting
National Chicken Wing Day: Where to get deals and freebies
Workers hurt in partial building collapse in N. Houston
¡Qué dulce! Churroholic puts new spin on churros in Houston
Workers overcome by fumes fall into truck's barrel at high school
More TOP STORIES News