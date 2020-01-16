Minor injuries reported in school bus crash in Fort Bend County

Minor injuries have been reported after a Baines Middle School bus loaded with students collided with a car Thursday morning in Fort Bend County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Highway 6 and S. Post Oak Road in Arcola.

Minor injuries were reported after a car broadsided a school bus in Fort Bend County, deputies say.



Multiple EMS crews responded to the scene to make sure the students aboard the bus were okay, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say some of the students experienced leg and back injuries as well as some head lacerations.



The driver of the car told police she got something in her eye as she was southbound on Highway 6 when she ran a red light and hit the bus, authorities said.

At least 50 people were on the bus when it happened, according to Fort Bend ISD officials. Initially, 10 patients were treated at the scene.
