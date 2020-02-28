1 dead in crash involving Waller ISD school bus in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died in a crash involving a school bus in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

It happened on FM 2920 and Hunters Creek Way some time before 8:30 a.m. Friday.



Three vehicles were involved in the collision, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash began with a Toyota Camry and a septic truck.

The Camry made, what deputies referred to as, minor contact with the bus. The driver of the Camry died.

No other injuries were reported. It wasn't clear if there were children on board the school bus.
