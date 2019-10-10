School bus carrying football team overturns on way to game

RICHARDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Huntsville ISD school bus carrying a football team rolled over after a crash Thursday afternoon on their way to a game.



It happened around 4 p.m. on FM-149 at FM-1971, also referred to as Bethel Road, just west of New Waverly.

Huntsville ISD confirmed the bus belonged to their district. Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says no serious injuries were reported, though several people were transported to various hospitals, including Conroe Regional Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

DPS said 22 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.



ABC13 SkyEye video from above the scene showed the school bus on its side and multiple paramedics surrounding the scene.

Montgomery ISD said the freshman football game has been cancelled. The junior varsity game will be played as scheduled.
