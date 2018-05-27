Four school administrators are now on administrative leave and are being investigated by Denver police.The actions come after video surfaced of a fight on the playground.A verbal fight turned physical at Wyatt Academy Elementary School last month.Officials say in the video you can hear the school's coordinator encouraging the three girls to throw punches before eventually stopping the fight.The school principal, assistant principal and school psychologist are all on administrative leave for being notified about the fight, but not notifying the school district until this month.