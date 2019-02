'Scary' masked robber targets Family Dollar

Houston police released surveillance video of someone wearing a scary mask while robbing a Family Dollar store.On Jan. 30, police say two men entered the Family Dollar located at 7545 Martin Luther King around 12:40 p.m.One of the men served as a lookout while the other man walked up to an employee with a handgun and demanded money.The man, who was wearing a scary mask, placed a backpack on the counter and made the employee place money inside.Police say both suspects fled the store on foot.Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'6" to 5'8", 160 to 180 pounds wearing a gray and black hoodie with dark pants, and black shoes with white stripes.Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'10" to 6'01" and 160 to 180 pounds.If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org.