'Scary' masked robber targets Family Dollar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police released surveillance video of someone wearing a scary mask while robbing a Family Dollar store.
On Jan. 30, police say two men entered the Family Dollar located at 7545 Martin Luther King around 12:40 p.m.
One of the men served as a lookout while the other man walked up to an employee with a handgun and demanded money.
The man, who was wearing a scary mask, placed a backpack on the counter and made the employee place money inside.
Police say both suspects fled the store on foot.
SUSPECT'S DESCRIPTION:
Suspect 1: Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'6" to 5'8", 160 to 180 pounds wearing a gray and black hoodie with dark pants, and black shoes with white stripes.
Suspect 2: Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'10" to 6'01" and 160 to 180 pounds.
If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org.