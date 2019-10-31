BREAKING NEWS
Hurricane Watch issued for upper Texas coast
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Storm Watch
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
In the spirit of
Halloween
, we talked to our ABC13 anchors about what they liked about the spooky holiday.
Little did they know that there was someone creeping behind the curtain.
Watch what happens when we asked them if they like being scared. Their reactions are priceless!
SEE ALSO: Houston's Top Haunted Houses
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4440146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Get your Halloween screams at these Houston haunted houses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
halloween
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Watch issued for upper Texas coast
Honeymooners paid $5K for flight back to US ahead of Delta
Maliyah's mom's boyfriend tells police she was beat with brush
Netflix faces criminal charges in Tyler County
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
6 students accused in SFA 'swatting' case now suing school
Rockets' Russell Westbrook left $8K tip for hotel staff in NBA Bubble
Show More
2 HPD officers, deputy among those injured in late-night crashes
3 bodies still trapped in building that collapsed in CityCentre
Check your sports trading cards because sales are rocketing
Houston SPCA to evacuate animals in Louisiana ahead of Delta
ABC News veteran to host Crime Stoppers Speaker Series
More TOP STORIES News