Free Fishing Day in Texas is this Saturday!

This Saturday, June 6, anyone can fish anywhere in the state without a fishing license in public waters.
Be aware that you still have to obey size and bag limits.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offered these resources to better appreciate the day:
- Fishing 101 - Learn the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos. Resources for how to get started, safety, supplies and gear, casting and baiting, and cleaning and storing fish can be found on the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage.
- Find a Place to Fish close to Home - Texas offers numerous lakes and rivers that the public can access to fish throughout the state. Check out the May issue of Fish Texas to learn more about how you can find the perfect spot nearby! Included in this issue is the Lake Finder where anglers can Search by region or alphabetically if you have a specific lake already in mind. Access to information and fishing tips on more than 150 lakes are available. Also, check out community fishing lakes which can be great options as well.
- Saltwater Fishing from a Pier - There are numerous fishing piers that are wheelchair accessible and available for public use up and down the coast. Piers are a great place for the entire family to try saltwater fishing without the need for a boat. Public access sites can be found in every bay system.
- Help the Conservation Effort with your License Purchase - Did you know that 100% of your fishing license fees go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking, that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to fish? For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD licenses page.
Even though the first Saturday of June is free fishing day, fishing is always free in state parks.
