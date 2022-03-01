Society

Saturday Extra featuring CITGO: Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars!

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Saturday Extra with Citgo!



Saturday Extra

"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In our March 5 segment we will take a look at CITGO to learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars program! The 2021/22 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2021 graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for the academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics. You can learn more about the Distinguished Scholars program and see the incredible stories of these students here.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonlocal spotlightsaturday extra
TOP STORIES
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run them over, officials say
Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms
Houston leaders to announce March on Crime initiative today
Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
Frost possible Tuesday morning, big warm up later this week
Show More
What happens to your vote after you cast your ballot?
HISD no longer requiring masks at school or on buses
Some parents think HISD mask mandate should remain
Battle over books in Katy ISD hinges on 'salacious' content
Fort Bend County Democratic judge candidates hold similar visions
More TOP STORIES News