Society

Saturday Extra featuring CITGO: Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars!

EMBED <>More Videos

Learn about the Citgo Distinguished Scholars on Saturday Extra



Saturday Extra

"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In our May 22 segment we took a look at CITGO to learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars program! The 2020/21 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2021 graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for the academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics. You can learn more about the Distinguished Scholars program and see the incredible stories of these students here.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonlocal spotlightsaturday extra
TOP STORIES
26-year-old wanted hours after HPD chase is in custody
Who killed Liz Barraza? Reward now at $50K on murder's 3rd anniversary
Worker critically hurt after falling from Kemah roller coaster
Man stabbed to death during altercation in Third Ward, HPD says
Beware of phony 'Hamilton' tickets ahead of big show's return
Drying out, but staying cool this week
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
Show More
H-E-B's Scott McClelland retirement and what's next
Sarah Palin allegedly flouted COVID rules by dining indoors
Klein HS becomes first Space Force JROTC in Texas
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify due to 'vaccine misinformation'
Potbelly pig featured in maternity photoshoot welcomes 3 piglets
More TOP STORIES News