saturday extra

Saturday Extra featuring CITGO: Learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars!

EMBED <>More Videos

Learn about the Citgo Distinguished Scholars on Saturday Extra



Saturday Extra

"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! In our May 22 segment we took a look at CITGO to learn about the CITGO Distinguished Scholars program! The 2020/21 Distinguished Scholars Program was created to assist students planning to continue their education at a two-or four-year university. Forty scholarships were awarded to select class of 2021 graduates from the Alief, Houston, and Spring Branch Independent School Districts (ISD). These Distinguished Scholars are being recognized not only for the academics but also for their excellence in one of the following categories: Beating the Odds, Career & Technical Education, Communications, Performing & Fine Arts, S.T.E.M., Service & Leadership, Spirit, or Student Athletics. You can learn more about the Distinguished Scholars program and see the incredible stories of these students here.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthcharitysaturday extrahealth carefinancecharities
SATURDAY EXTRA
SPONSORED: Innovative Lasers works to ensure you meet your fitness goals!
SPONSORED: Learn from the experts how to save money on your Power Bill!
SPONSORED: Innovative Lasers is here to help you on your fitness journey!
SPONSORED: Power Wizard's team is devoted to saving you money!
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News