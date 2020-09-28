Sports

2 women coaches, woman referee share field to make NFL history

CLEVELAND, OH -- Sunday's NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.

Jennifer King is on Washington's staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Stefanski. Sarah Thomas was the down judge.

"It's cool and about time that there's some gender equity in this sport," said Rivera, who first hired King in Carolina. "Women love this game and a lot of them want to play this game and they play it. A lot of them want to coach it and they're coaching it.

King grew up in Rockingham County, North Carolina, and went to Greensboro College. She's the NFL's first full-time Black female coach.

"All we're doing is just creating opportunities for people who deserve it," Rivera said.

Cleveland defeated Washington 34-20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflsportswomen
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monday morning's cool front ushers in a week of fall weather
Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens
Brazoria Co. under disaster declaration, Abbott says
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
'Do Not Use' water advisory lifted for Lake Jackson
UPS hiring over 3,000 people in Houston for holiday season
3-year-old hit by car in north Harris County, deputies say
Show More
You may be missing out on digital coupon savings
Elton John announces new Houston date for his final tour
Woman claims Whataburger fired her for wearing BLM mask
Digital Deal of the Day
Forgiveness for old non-traffic violations, warrants, tickets
More TOP STORIES News